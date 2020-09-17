Officially, the book ‘Borderless Trade’ was launched on September 4, by Olori Boye-Ajayi. Aside from the book launch, she also launched the Export Community Group and the Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund. The Export Community Group was set up to help guide entrepreneurs who are set to venture into exporting, while the N2 million Borderless Trade Impact Investment Fund was set up in partnership with O.B.A. and Viniko Group to help support SMEs looking to expand export business or start the business of exporting.

Due to the COVID-19 crowd restriction, the book launch was virtual and was viewed live on YouTube and Zoom, with a few guests at the venue.

Babatunde Faleke (deputy director, corporate services, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC) gave the keynote speech, where he spoke extensively on the dangers of not exporting, according to him, “The danger of not exporting is that we will be a nation that just consumes everything”.

The second speaker, Kola Awe (CEO, XPT Logistics and chairman of NACCIMMA Export Group) spoke extensively about the export industry. While advising business owners, he said, “Don’t wait for the competition to push you out of the country before you think of exporting.”

Then Chinwe Egwim (economist, corporate executive, and author) discussed the topic, “Borderless Trade: The Economist’s perspective,” she challenged entrepreneurs, saying, “Diversify your revenue source by plugging into an export value chain”.

During her speech, Olori Boye-Ajayi had this to say: “I have written this book because I believe it is time for small businesses to wake up, think differently and package their products and services for the global market. No one will build your business for you, it’s in your hand”.

Olori Boye-Ajayi is an experienced business strategist and export trading consultant. She is the founder and chief operating officer at The Katie Wang Company, a growing global fashion trading company with operations in the U.K., Europe, Australia, and the US.

The book, “Borderless Trade: A Step by Step Guide to Exporting Your Product,” is a guide that has been tailored to small businesses that may not have the resources or the capacity to approach exporting in the same way a larger business might. This guide will assist budding export merchants to prepare and build capacity for export.

Borderless Trade is available in major online and physical bookshops and can also be ordered on https://endive.groovepages.com/borderlesstrade.