Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Director of National Educational Academy, Professor Adams Agahiu, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to temporarily close the Seme border in a bid to halt the influx of illegally imported foreign goods, arms and ammunition into Nigeria.

Agahiu who is also a Senior Lecturer with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), said President Buhari should be commended for the decision rather than being criticized as the policy would encourage the patronage of locally made goods.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Prof. Agahiu stated the move would reduced criminal activities at the Seme border and its environs.

“It is also important that the decision would encourage the patronage of locally made goods like rice production which would boost the nation’s economy. The President has dedicated himself to building a new Nigeria and this is the reason why Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for him in his second term for continuity,” Agahiu said.

Agahiu also lauded the president for the establishment of Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta Region saying the policy counts as some of his achievements.

“At least three of these modular Refineries are ready for commissioning by the President and would serve as pace setters for more to come,” said Agahui. “The modular refineries would increase the level of petroleum production and supply in the nation most regular refineries are moribund,” he added.