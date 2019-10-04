Uche Usim, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has hailed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the recent closure of land borders, urging that the momentum be sustained until neighbouring nations respect various trade protocols with Nigeria.

Also, counting the blessings of the closure, the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali, says the partial shutdown has led to one of its highest monthly revenue of N115 billion generated in September and N9.2 billion generated in one day.

He also said there has been a remarkable drop in the influx of bandits, arms, tramadol and other prohibited items.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Customs boss, Oshiomhole said the party has observed the positive changes which the closure has had on the economy, charging various authorities to ensure Nigeria does not become a dumping ground for various substandard goods in its efforts to retain its title as the big brother of Africa.

He said the party was fully aware of what he termed an organized pressure to blackmail the Service to rescind its decision on border closure.

While urging the Customs boss not to succumb to such pressure, the APC Chairman said Nigeria’s national policy cannot be premised on cheap poisonous foods that are imported by Shylock Nigerian businessmen in cahoot with their counterparts overseas.

He said: “Today, we can see cancer, heart infections and other diseases ravaging our people. These are the causes of it. Rice that has been abandoned in silos abroad are repackaged and brought here.

“If our president is changing our consumption pattern, then we should support that by producing what we consume.

“This is important so that we don’t export prosperity and import poverty into the country.

“Tariff policy enforcement is Customs duty and it’s a way of protecting the economy. We’re convinced that you’re doing well. We want to publicly identify with the bold steps of the Service

“We’ve always said we’re the big brother. But we cannot continue to celebrate our foreign policy that centres on African development that has made us a dumping ground. Things have changed. States should have control over their territory. America is saying America first. It’s building walls to protect its territory. China and others did the same. That is what we are doing.

“Having been victims of food poisoning via expired rice that came in through our borders, we cannot fold our arms and do nothing. consume.