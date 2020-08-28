Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Federal Government and 36 state governments in Nigeria have been urged to renew the fight against indiscriminate drilling of boreholes in the country.

The National President of the Association of Water Well Drilling Rig Owners & Practitioners (AWDROP), Mr. Michael Ale, who gave the advice, raised the alarm that the so-called self-acclaimed drillers have chosen not to obtain operating licence from relevant government agencies.

He stated that the alarming rate at which alleged unprofessional drillers have been engaging in indiscriminate drilling was worrisome, cautioning that Nigeria risks massive environmental degradation should the charade continue without government’s regulatory intervention.

The water drilling expert and Chief Executive Officer of Development Nigeria, a development platform, was responding to Monday’s prompt arrest of an Indian drilling firm, Reddish drilling rig, which caused a stir in Ibadan metropolis, Oyo State, on alleged indiscriminate drilling. The firm was also allegedly found to be unlicensed before its arrest was effected by the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Idowu Oyeleke.

Three staffers of the Indian drilling company, were reportedly apprehended for alleged indiscriminate drilling at Sabo area of Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, by the state’s Environmental Task force which may charge them to court for alleged non payment of permit and indiscriminate drilling by road side.

The drilling firm’s activities leading to heavy early morning gridlock on the axis of the road was said to have incurred public wrath and outcry leading to an urgent SOS call to the Commissioner who promptly swung into action.

Responding further, Ale lauded the commissioner’s prompt response as a measure of proactive engagement with defaulters on the part of government. He called for such proactive measures in regulating all local businesses in the country, saying: “Local Businesses in Nigeria cannot grow or thrive without proper regulations. Banks cannot support in an unregulated businesses.

“The environment is affected and the operators who clamour for not being regulated risk not growing. Regulation is to protect the poor and the customer for standard operative procedure and sustainability of their borehole and provide value for money.

“Nigerians should realize that what is not regulated cannot be termed standard hence they cannot complain about shoddy jobs. Sub national Governments should please pass their respective laws to regulate Waterwell drilling and execute such laws to help local operators and enforce standard. It should not be on collection of money alone but technical regulation.

“Banks cannot support unregulated businesses. One day, a borehole Drilling machine will block the government house or the entrance of Aso rock preventing government official from performing constituted assignment, thereby causing security threat to the sovereignty of the Nation.

“NESRA and Ministry of Water Resources and Ministry of Environment including AWDROP should be charged in the suit. It should serve as deterrent to others with flagrant behavior. A sacred cow shows that a new sherif is in town, A trying assignment for the new Commissioner of Environment in Oyo State and being a Barrister, am sure he knows how to tight his know. We are watching.”