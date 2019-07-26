About noon today, Great Britain would have officially formalised modalities to have a fresh prime minister to take over from the immediate past leader and only the second ever woman premier after Mrs. Margret Thatcher in the person of Mrs. Theresa May.

Precisely around noon on July 23rd 2019, Mr. Boris Johnson was announced as the winner of the two way contest between him and the foreign secretary Mr. Jeremy Hunt. Boris Johnson who was at a time the flamboyant mayor of London who would go on to become his nation’s foreign secretary under his predecessor, won the contest with what is statistically regarded as a convincing margin of 92, 153 votes to 46, 656 with 6690 of the vote. The media reported that there was 87.4% among 159, 320 party members.

In his acceptance speech which one media reporter described as being made in his’ characteristically flippant’, manner, Johnson who has a unique kind of hair simular to President Donald Trump if USA averred that even amongst his ardent supporters who voted for him, he knew it from his heart that some would still be in shock over what they had just done which occasioned his emergence as the next leader of his conservative party which ipso facto would culminate in his coronation as the next occupant of number 10 Downing street with effect from Wednesday July 24th 2019. No 10 Downing street London is the World’s most prestigious residential address.

Boris Johnson said that at a pivotal moment in history, his party must show its “historic ability to balance competing instincts – marrying the desire to maintain a close relationship with the EU, with the desire for democratic self-government in this country”. He reminded his audience of ministers and party staff of his campaign mantra: “Deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn.”

Pointing out that this spelled “dud”, he joked that the final e – “energize” – had been left out.