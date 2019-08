Famous Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is reported to be on the run from the police who raided a nude party event organised by him.

Five people are said to have been arrested.

The birthday party, held at The Pearl Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, was raided by the police, who arrested five cross dressers.

They have been detained at the Maroko Police Station, Lekki, with Bobrisky still on the run.