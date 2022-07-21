From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A total of 200 Borno youths have completed the Information Communication Technology (ICT) training organized and funded by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) as part of its intervention mandate for the northeast affected by over a decade of insurgency.

NEDC Managing Director Alhaji Mohammed Alkali disclosed this while handing over three ICT Centres to Borno State and institutions on Thursday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

“A total of 200 youths have completed training in ICT including computer graphic designs and smartphone repairs,” the MD announced.

He also said the 18 ICT centres established by the commission in the six northeast states, are expected to graduate 10,000 annually.

Each of the graduates was given a starter pack which contained a laptop, scanner, printers tools for repairs, and accessories, among other items.

Earlier the commission handed over various office equipment to the Nigerian Police, Borno Command.

The NEDC boss said security is key since the commission mandate was more of intervention. “We can’t do anything without security and a peaceful environment,” he stated.

He said the commission supported the environment for the police to discharge their duties effectively.

Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, represented by DIG in charge of Logistics, Zanna Ibrahim, said the donation of these will deepen police efforts in restoring civil authority in the northeast and Borno State.