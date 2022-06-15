From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The police in Borno have arrested five suspects in Maiduguri, the state capital, for alleged links with Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terror groups.

State Commissioner of Police Abdu Umar disclosed this at a press conference in Maiduguri Wednesday.

Umar said the suspects, which include three females and two males, were arrested within the metropolis after intelligence from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, suspected communication with the terrorists.

“On 29/04//2022, Intelligence Bureau of the command acting on communication intercepted on some GSM numbers provided by the Tactical Intelligence Unit, Force HQ Abuja, arrested five suspects for alleged fraternity with BH/ISWAP terrorists,” he disclosed.

He said one of the suspects was arrested at an Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camp in the capital.

He said the investigation into the level of their involvement was going on. He assured that the suspects will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

The CP said a total of 87 suspects including the five have so far been arrested in recent time for 45 cases including rape, culpable homicide, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, forgery, abetment and official breach of trust.

He said 10 of the cases were already before the court. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and other security agencies to fight criminal activities in the state.

