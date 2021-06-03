From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 61 traditional rulers of Borno Emirate, royal family members, palace courtiers and their families have been murdered by Boko Haram in the over a decade of the insurgency in the state.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, disclosed this on Thursday at the distribution of livelihood support to families of deceased chiefs in Borno Emirate Council in Maiduguri by the Victims Support Fund (VSF).

The Shehu, who listed the names of the victims in his address, said that they included districts heads, village heads, members of the royal families, palace courtiers, members of the Shehu’s personal band and families of Shehu’s drivers.

‘I consider it necessary to mention the victims and names of those affected by the Boko Haram killings. This event was organised in memory of districts heads and village heads who were assassinated since the inception of Boko Haram in the state,’ the royal said as he read the names of the victims.

Among those killed, the Shehu noted, was the Shettima Kanuri of Borno, district heads of Gudumbali, Gwange, Damasak, Mbalala among others.

He commended the he VSF for the intervention.

He said that Boko Haram terrorists murdered a village head and returned again to murder the successor to the first assassinated traditional ruler. He commended the VSF for the support.

Governor Babagana Zulum noted the support by VSF would boost the resilience of the beneficiariss. He urged the 61 families to ensure good use of the support.

He also announced N200, 000 additional support from the state government to each of the beneficiaries