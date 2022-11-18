From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale on Friday describes the killing of an aid worker in northeast Borno State as deeply disturbing and sad.

Schmale, in a statement said the shooting of the aid staff of an international humanitarian organisation in Damboa on Thursday by a soldier, was deplorable.

“Yesterday (Thursday)’s killing of a staff member of the humanitarian non-governmental organization Meědecins du Monde in Damboa, Borno State is deeply disturbing and sad,” he said.

The soldier opened fire on the female aid worker, shot his colleague soldier and injured a UN pilot.