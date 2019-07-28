Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

An aide to the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has explained why the governor is yet to appoint his commissioners to constitute the state executive council two months after the governor’s inauguration.

Special Adviser to Zulum on Public Relations and Strategies, Malam Isa Gusau, our correspondent in an interview in Maiduguri, the state capital that the governor was studying the state of affairs in the various ministries, departments, agencies and local government.

“He has been taking briefings from ministerial representatives consisting of a permanent secretary, ministerial secretary, directors of operations, planning, administration and finance and monitoring. The whole idea is for the governor to come up with his informed development blueprint that is practicable,” he explained.

He said the governor has been reviewing all the briefings and analysing the presentations from each of the ministries. He said the governor was also consulting with each of the state Assembly members to ensure everybody is involved in the process of governance and cabinet formation.

“He wants to have his executive developmental plan before announcing commissioners so that when commissioners come, they will meet in place, multi-sectoral development needs for which they will be made to see projects and programmes peculiar to each local government area within a particular time frame,” he explained