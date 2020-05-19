Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that counterinsurgency troops in the northeast have killed scores of the terrorists who were attempting to attack a military base at Gajigana village in Nganzai Local government area of Borno State.

The solders were also said to have destroyed 3 gun trucks and recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 3 magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62 millimeter special ammunition, two 36 hand grenades and one LG3 bombs.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said in a statement:

‘Troops of 212 Bn, Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 17 May 2020 successfully repelled BHT/ISWAP attack and killed several terrorists, recovered arms and ammunition at Gajigana in Nganzai LGA of Borno State. The unit had earlier received credible intelligence report on BHT convergence and advancement to attack troops’ location at Gajigana from Goni Usmanti Village in Nganzai Local Government Area.

‘In response to the terrorists attack on ground troops, the Air Task Force, scrambled its Attack Aircraft and Helicopter Gunships to provide Close Air Support and engaged the BHT in exchange of fire with troops.

‘Further exploitation by 7 Div Gar discovered One(1) destroyed gun truck and Two(2) abandoned gun trucks at Mitturu Village. Items recovered include; 2 AK-47 riffles, 3 magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62 millimeter special ammunition, two 36 hand grenades and one LG3 bombs.

‘The Military High Command congratulates the troops on their gallantry and professionalism. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will remain resolute and continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our great Nation. We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in North East but also in every other troubled region of our beloved country.’