From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State has affirmed the return of all its former executive members to lead the party for another four years.

The Chairman, APC Electoral Committee and ex-Deputy Governor of Taraba State, speaking at the state congress held at El-Kanemi Sports Centre, Maiduguri, on Saturday, said the delegates and chieftains of the party have agreed to return former executive members.

He said the APC constitution allows the members to either conduct proper election through the ballot or uphold consensus candidates.

‘Article 20 sub 1 & 2 allows us to conduct election by ballot process or by consensus. The party delegates have agreed among themselves to adopt consensus and returned their former executive members,’ he declared.

He announced the names of the returned party leadership.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Governor Babagana Zulum commended the delegates for their support. He called on all stakeholders to close ranks and unite.

‘We shall do everything possible to foster unity because, without unity, we can’t be strong,’ he said. He thanked God that politicians and people could gather at the arena for the state congress. He said this would not have been possible about 10 years ago.

The Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Hon Abdulkarim Lawan, moved the motion for the affirmation of the consensus candidates while the Deputy Speaker, Hon Abdullahi Askira supported the motion.

The returned executives include Hon Ali Bukar Dalori, Chairman; Hon Kala Maina Monguno, Deputy Chairman; Alh Mohammed Kulima; 2nd Deputy Chairman and Hon Ayuba Bello, who returned as the State Secretary.

The congress was attended by the former governor, Sen Kashim Shettima (Borno Central), his predecessor, Sen Ali Sheriff, former deputy governors, National Assembly and State Assembly members, among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .