Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government has approved the payment of N152.6 million to 24, 323 students for their West African Examination (WAEC)

Gov Babagana Zulum approved the payment for the May/June 2019 Senior School Certificate Examinations conducted by WAEC on Friday, a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau stated.

“The approval complies with an established sponsorship policy in which the state government contributes 45% cost of registration fees per student while parents and guardians contribute 25% with local government areas paying the balance of 30% for pupils of their councils,” he said in the statement. He conveyed the prayer of the governor to the students that sat for the examinations last June, adding that Borno would be proud by the time their results are out. “He expected that contributions from the state and local government areas will inspire all pupils preparing towards future examinations to dedicate themselves to studies. The governor also expect that government efforts will encourage parents, to in continued manner, play their critical roles to support the learning and good characters of their children and ward,” he said.

He said the governor urged school administrators and teachers to be consistent in doing everything humanly possible to uphold high standard in teaching and the preparation of students for all examinations.

The students sat for the May/June WAEC on agreement between Borno State government and the examination council on the mode of payment which allows students in public schools to sit for the exams while the government pays later. WAEC allowed the students to write the exams and withholds the results until payments are made.