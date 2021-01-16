From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Arewa Youth Consultative Council (AYCC) has graduated 110 vulnerable women in Borno after weeks of skill acquisition training.

AYCC Coordinator Umar Ahmad disclosed at the graduation ceremony held at the University of Maiduguri on Saturday that the women were selected from the various Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camps in the capital. He said they were trained in different entrepreneur skills to make them less dependent on donations and aids.

‘Participants underwent various skills especially in the production of Vaseline, bags, soap among others. The training started on December 24, 2020, through Jan 1, 2021,’ he disclosed.

He said the event was also organised to honour past and surviving heroes in Borno who have contributed to the emergence of the state and its development.

Among those honoured Posthumously was the first Shehu of Borno, Shehu Mohammad Almin El-Kanemi, who stopped the Fulani incursion into Borno Empire, late Shehu Mustapha El-Kanemi, honoured as an ambassador of peace known for preaching peace in his 35 years reign as Shehu of Borno.

Others include the first Nigerian Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Kam Salem, Sir Kashim Imam, governor of northern Nigeria, first elected govenor of the state, late Mohammadu Goni, Brig Abba Kyari, military administrator, northeast region and Gen Mamman Shuwa, Nigerian Civil War veteran, to mention a few.

The chairman of the occasion, Dr Bulama Mali Gubio, who is also the secretary of Borno Elders Forum, urged the youths to learn from the works and legacies of the awardee heroes. He said the men served the society.