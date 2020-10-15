Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno State House of Assembly has honoured the commander of the defunct federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the State, Ibrahim Mohammed for outstanding gallantry.

Unlike in other States where protests against the defunct police unit and its personnel are heightened, the Borno State legislature said the squad, its commander and the police in general have displayed exceptional gallantry in counter-insurgency operations.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon Abdullahi Askira, in an address at a special session of the Assembly on Thursday in Maiduguri, said Ibrahim Mohammed, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), was the first to be so honoured in the House chamber in the history of the State Assembly.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

‘We are homouring CSP Ibrahim Mohammed for his immense contribution to the improvement of security situation in Borno especially the complementary role of the defunct SARS in front fighting Boko Haram,’ the Deputy Speaker said.

The Leader of the House, Hon Dige Mohammed, who read the citation of the former SARS commander reacalled several of the squad gallantry over Boko Haram. He recounted how CPS Ibrahim personally led other FSARS cops to stop Boko Haram from entry Maiduguri in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He said the state was looking forward to re-constitution of FSARS with same commander to continue the heat against the insurgents especially in the capital.

CSP Ibrahim attributed the successes recorded by SARS under his command in the State to robust collaboration with the military and Civilian JTF as well as the police personnel in the squad.

He said he would always be available to do more in different capacities police authority gives him. He thanked the government of Borno State, the Assembly and people for the recognition. He was accompanied by crowd of residents, members of Civilian JTF and his troops from the scrapped SARS.

CSP Ibrahim Mohammed is a holder of National Certificate of Education (NCE) from Niger State College Kontagora, 1997. He also bagged a Bachelor of Education (BEd Hons) from the University of Maiduguri after his commission as a police officer. He became the commander of CRACK squad in Borno in 2011 before it was scrapped and replaced with SARS.