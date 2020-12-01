By Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, has said it was hurt by the killings in Koshobe, Borno State on November 28.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, the ECOWAS Commission also called for

the perpetrators of the heinous crime to be brought to justice.

The Commission extended its condolences to the Federal Government, the Government of Borno State and the families of the victims, while also wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

‘The ECOWAS Commission has learnt with deep sadness of terrorist attacks in north-eastern Nigeria on Saturday 28 November 2020 in the village of Koshobe and other rural communities in the Jere local government area near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

‘During the terrorist attacks, more than 100 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded, while others are believed to have been kidnapped.

‘ECOWAS is hurt by these senseless killings and ECOWAS Commission condemns vigorously this terrorist attack. ECOWAS Commission calls that the perpetrators of this heinous crime be brought to justice.

‘The ECOWAS Commission extends its condolences to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Government of Borno State and the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded,’ the statement read.

The ECOWAS Commission further restated its appeals for regional, continental and international solidarity with the ECOWAS member states at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

The ECOWAS Commission also restated its appeals in the implementation of the 2020-2024 PriorityAction Plan on the Eradication of Terrorism in ECOWAS.