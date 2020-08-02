Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubajar Garbai El-Kanemi, has said that renewed attacks by Boko Haram has heightened insecurity in Borno, making the state unsafe again.

Shehu, in his response to the emerging security situation in the state during a Sallah homage to Governor Babagana Zulum, described the attack on the governor in Baga last Wednesday as unfortunate.

“We are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time, it is very unfortunate and great pity. If the convoy of the whole Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, then nobody is safe, because he is the number one citizen of the state, he is the Chief Security Officer of the state. Nobody is safe,” the Shehu said.

He said the security situation was getting worse, adding that it required collective prayers by all.

He also spoke on COVID-19 pandemic, urging Borno citizens to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive protocols advocated by health experts.

Governor Zulum thanked the Shehu for the visit and assured him of government readiness to address the issues raised by the royal father.