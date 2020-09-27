Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reported that 13 suspected Boko Haram members alongside six women and 17 children from Kodila village have surrendered to soldiers at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche who made this known in a statement, said:

‘Sequel to sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East, 13 suspected BHT alongside 6 women and 17 children from Kodila village have surrendered to troops of 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

‘The suspects and their family members who surrendered on 26 September 2020, have been receiving medical attention at the 21 Special Armoured Brigade Medical Centre. The suspects are currently undergoing thorough profiling and investigation in line with global best practice in handling such cases.

‘The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remain resolute, determined and committed to sustaining the tempo of the operations.’