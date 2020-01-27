Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno government is to invest about N1 billion in the construction of two mega-schools in Maiduguri.

Commissioner for information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jatto, in a press briefing said the State Executive Council had approved N400 million for each of the schools to be sited in Njimtilo and Gwange in Maiduguri metropolis.

He said each of the school is designed as a storey building comprising 60 classrooms with ICT. He said the mega schools would take care of the needs of hundreds of students in the area.

The commissioner said the government had also approved the purchase of buses to ease the transportation plight of commuters in the state capital.

“The pressure on available means of transportation in the state is becoming very high,” he lamented.

Abba-Jatto said the government was also worried about the crisis in water supply and had approved funds for the procurement of pump machines and chemicals for the potable water industry.

The commissioner said all the decisions reached by the government were aimed at improving the life of people in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum, while signing the 2020 budget into law warned government officials against presenting memos for financial commitments and projects outside the budget.