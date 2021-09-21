From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno Concerned Christian Youth Forum, a Christian group in the state, has commended State Governor Babagana Zulum for his handling of the shooting and killing by suspected security personnel during a church demolition in Maiduguri recently.

Coordinator of the group Ezra Bulus, in a statement issued in Maiduguri shortly after the 40 days remembrance service for the slain victim of the church demolition, lauded the governor for ensuring justice is done and for identifying with the family of the deceased youth, late Ezekiel Tumba Bitrus.

The group appealed to the government to rebuild churches demolished or destroyed in the state and also build worship centres for Christians in tertiary institutions in the state.

‘Building of places of worship for Christians in tertiary institutions as done for our Muslim counterpart. Teaching and employment of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary and secondary schools in Borno State,’ the group pleaded.

It noted that teaching and learning of CRK in public schools in the state would give opportunity for good and moral upbringing among the Christian youths and children.

It also called for the establishment of the Directorate of Christian Affairs in the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

‘Currently, there is no representation of Christians in the Ministry,’ it said.

The group apologised to the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the reaction of some youths following the killing of one of them on 5th August during the demolition of EYN Church at Maduganari area of Maiduguri by the officials of Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS). It called for more prayers for the full return of peace to the state.

