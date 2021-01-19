From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State government has no plan to introduce new taxes aside those already contained in the law.

Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali told Daily Sun in an interview in Maiduguri, the state capital on Tuesday the state government would not introduce new taxes or revenue contrary to widespread speculations in the state about the plan.

“Borno State government through the Board of Internal revenue has no plan to introduce new taxes other than what is already in the law,” Alkali revealed.

He explained that the board would comply with taxes as provided in the state Harmonised Revenue Law 2020. He said the law harmonized taxes into three categories of Consumption tax, Entertainment tax and Presumption tax.

He said taxes from hotels and event centres will be callected under consumption while entertainment taxes will cover cinema and other recreational facilities. He said the business and shop operators will henceforth pay Presumption taxes.He disclosed that the tax small-scale businesses hitherto collected by the local government has been moved to the state with the new law.

Alkali made this clarification against the backdrop of condemnations by scores of residents over attempts by the state government to introduce more taxes amid economic challenge largely fueled by insurgency and impact of COVID-19.

He also said there was no plan to enforce the use of new pnumber plate as rumoured.