From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Medical doctors and health personnel are battling to save the victim of student bully at the El-Kanemi College of Islamic Theology, Maiduguri, Borno State, hospital sources have said.

Jubri Mato, a junior student (JSS) at the college became a victim of bully by his senior having reportedly declined to carry out an errand as expected by a senior student last week. The senior student allegedly lacerated Jubril on the neck with razor blade, leading to loss of blood.

Jubril is at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) intensive care where doctors are battling to save his life

The incident was not immediately know until a whistleblower in the state capital revealed it through his Facebook post, accusing the college management of attempts to cover up.

Meanwhile, Borno State Government has constituted a five-man probe panel to investigate the cause of the incident and recommend ways to avert occurrence of such incident.

In a letter by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mohammed Abatcha, said the committee is expected to finish its assignment and submit report to the Commissioner of Education.

“Sequel to the recent unfortunate incident involving Jubri Sadi Mato, a student of ElKanemi College of Islamic Theology, Maiduguri, the Ministry of Education hereby constitutes a committee to investigate and arrive at the remote causes of the incident and suggest ways to curtail re-occurrence in the future,” the statement said.