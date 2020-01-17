Stakeholders in the built environment have commended the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, for constructing 500 housing units to be allocated to victims of fire disaster, insurgency and orders.

According to Mustafa Jubril, a consultant architect in FCT, the governor’s gesture will help to alleviate the sufferings of the people. “It is a good idea that we remember some our colleagues who lost either their loved ones or their valuable property in their times of need,”he noted.

He said that the state government had constructed 500 housing units to resettle victims of insurgency and fire disasters and others in that perspective .

In the same way, Madam Adinuba Loretta, a facility manager said: “It is only those who never visited the IDPs will not understand what the children and their parents are feeling. It is not only not pathetic but dehumanizing to behold.

The governor who disclosed this in Gajiram, headquarters of Nganzai Local Government of Borno, while distributing relief materials to some fire disaster victims said that the housing project was at the completion stage and would be allocated in April. “We are inaugurating 500 newly constructed houses, mega schools and general hospital projects in the next two weeks. “About 13 of the 45 fire fighting vehicles procured by the government will also be distributed to the communities,” he said. The governor said that government would also embark on comprehensive awareness campaign to check the spate of fire outbreak in the state.

He assured that government would ensure fairness in the distribution of the houses, saying, “only those affected should be beneficiaries.” Also speaking, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that more than 1,500 households were displaced in the Gajiram fire disaster.

Kolo said that SEMA, in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative, distributed relief items to the victims to reduce their sufferings. Meanwhile the state government has said that it wouldconstruct 200 housing units and complete renovation of the famous Government Girls Secondary School where 276 schoolgirls were abducted in 2014.