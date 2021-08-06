From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has commissioned 3,200 houses built by the state government for rural dwellers in the state.

Zulum while commissioning the houses at Ngamdu, a small community along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, on Friday, assured government would provide timely shelters for the people.

“Government will ensure timely provision of shelter to the people of the state especially the vulnerable ones,” he promised.

He said the process of building the 3,200 houses started two years ago with the government signing an agreement with a housing development firm.

“Additional 1000 houses will also be built for low-income earners.

In the next one year, we shall complete the building of the 1000 houses,” he said.

He then distributed keys of the houses to some of the beneficiaries while the allocation committee complete the process. The allocation committee include member of the state House of Assembly representing the area and state officials.

Ngamdu, a small town some 100 kilometres to Maiduguri, has experienced attacks by Boko Haram between 2014 and 2016.

