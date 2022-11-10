Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Borno, have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its preparations toward a hitch-free 2023 general election.

The CSOs said this at a stakeholders meeting organised by Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) in Maiduguri to coincide with ECOWAS experts pre-election fact-finding mission to the state.

Muhammed Abiso, Chairman of the state Network of Civil Society Organisations, said that INEC has recorded tremendous successes in its preparations for the 2023 poll, going by the outcome of the Anambra, Ekiti and Osun governorship election.

Speaking, Dr Kwado Afari-Gyang, the head of the ECOWAS team, said the visit was similar to those carried out in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano aimed at ensuring hitch-free 2023 poll.

“This visit is one of the practices by ECOWAS to any member nation holding election to speak with stakeholders like CSOs, political parties, electoral bodies and security agencies on level of preparations for hitch-free election.

“Today we are rounding up the visit here and will go back to present what we saw to the relevant bodies,” the head of mission said.

Other members of the ECOWAS team included Dr Mohammed Konneh, Mrs Davidetta Brown, Mr Remi Ajibewa, Dr Francis Gabriel, Dr Onyinye Onwuka, Dr Eyesan Okorodudu, Mr Nuhu Hamidu, Mr Barou Youkou and Mr Abu Tura. (NAN)