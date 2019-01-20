Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government has declared Monday as public holiday to mark President Mohammadu Buhari’s campaign.

Buhari who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, is bid to hold his presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri on Monday. The state government in a statement said the public holiday was announced to allow people welcome the president.

“His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is welcomed to Maiduguri, the State Capital, tomorrow. Monday, January 21, 2019, is hereby declared a public holiday in the entire state.

“This is to enable all the good people of Borno State, including workers in both the public and private sectors as well as students to, as usual, troop out in large numbers to welcome Mr. President to the state,” the statement issued by the state Commissioner of Information, Mohammed Bulama said.

It however said work starts on Tuesday after the one- day holiday.

Scores of giant billboards, campaign posters and banners have been fixed in strategic locations in Maiduguri, ahead of the campaign.