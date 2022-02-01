From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Examination Council (NECO) has lamented the inability of Borno State to fill its annual quota for admission into Federal Government Colleges otherwise known as Unity Schools.

NECO linked the development to non participation of students from the state in National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) that is usually organized by NECO.

Its spokesman, Sani Azeez, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, indicated that NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, registered his displeasure with the situation, and offered suggestions on the way forward when he paid a courtesy visit to the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri.

Prof. Wushishi suggested that the state government should make all NECO conducted examinations compulsory for all public schools in the state.

He, however, assured the government of NECO’s readiness to partner with the State Government to enhance the educational development of the State.

He commended the state government for the prompt payment of SSCE (Internal) registration fees of candidates from the State since the inception of the present administration in 2019.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, who received the NECO team on behalf of the governor, affirmed the commitment of the state to the desire of NECO to improve the state’s education system.

He stated that, in view of the important role that NECO plays in the educational development of the nation, the state government will continue to accord the Council the necessary support and assistance to enable it deliver on its mandate.

He, thus, commended NECO for conducting credible and reliable examinations over the years, and enjoined them to embark on more sensitization and enlightenment campaigns to educate the public on its activities and mandate.

He also assured the Council that its request to make all NECO conducted examinations compulsory for all public schools in the state will be given due consideration.