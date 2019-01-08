Governor Kashim Shettima, who led the elders to Aso Rock said: “We came with some observation and 10 requests for urgent presidential intervention.

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Borno State elders and leaders yesterday made a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to save the state from the devastating activities of Boko Haram.

They also presented 10 demands to Buhari on the security situation in State.

Governor Kashim Shettima, who led the elders to Aso Rock said: “We came with some observation and 10 requests for urgent presidential intervention. These observations and requests are products of discussion in the aftermath of our extraordinary security meeting held one week ago.

“We didn’t rush to come after the meeting. We felt the need to travel to northern Borno, interact with displaced persons and the military so as to strengthen public confidence.

Meanwhile, the activities of the Islamist sect, overwhelmed the governor, as he broke down in the meeting.

In the governor’s team were traditional rulers, elders, national and state assembly members, local government chairmen, women groups, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and labour unions.

Others at the meeting included the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the Director General of Department for State Services, Yussuf Bitchi.

He said: “Between 2013 and 2014, we witnessed the most daring and vicious evil of the Boko Haram, losing 20 local government areas.

“We rushed here because of the recent upsurge in the activities of the demented monster called Boko Haram especially in northern Borno senatorial district. We are here because since 2015, Mr. President, you were able to restore our hope.

“You have demonstrated empathy for Borno and the overriding commitment to ending the Boko Haram. This is why we rushed here on witnessing some setback.

“We are here because we thought that Allah will use you to fully reclaim Borno traditional glory of being the home of peace. We are here as a people who worked, prayed and waited for your Presidency in the firm and under the belief that with you as the Commander-In-Chief, Boko Haram will become history in Borno.