Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government has announced employment of 694 medical personnel including doctors, nurses, midwife, pharmacists and health supporting staff to improve its health facilities and medicare.

State governor, Babagana Zulum told newsmen in Maiduguri, State capital Monday after a meeting with managers of the health sector in the state

“In other to provide affordable and qualitative health services to oment ur people, government has approved recruitment of 84 medical doctors, 365 nurses and midwife,” Zulum disclosed.

He said 50 percent of the medical doctors constituting about 42 personnel, were employed on permanent basis while the balance were placed on contract. “Some are on contract basis to spend their sabbatical in our hospitals,” he explained.

He said he has also approved the employment of 45 pharmacy and 100 technical and support staff to work in medical facilities and hospitals in the state. He said he was determined to improve the health sector in the state, stressing that the people must have access to quality medial services.

He said the state would also pay monthly stipends to nursing and midwifery students at the upgraded State College of Nursing and Midwifery with a commitment to serve the state after their training.

“They will sign an undertaking that they will stay and work in the state after their education. This is all intended the bridge the gap hitherto existing in the health sector in the state,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the approval of the Nigerian nursing council to the College of Nursing in Borno to admit up to 200 students would increase the statistics of nurses and midwifery.

Borno, created out of the defunct Northeast States in 1976, has a population of about 4.7 million people according to 1996 national census.