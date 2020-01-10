Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that 2,862 youths have been engaged to provide environmental and sanitation services under the state government social protection scheme.

Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations to the governor, Mr. Isa Gusau, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Maiduguri.

Gusau said that the beneficiaries were engaged in environmental activities initiated by the Zulum’s administration to enhance sanitation and check thuggery in the state.

He said that they have been involved in waste clearance and sanitation activities in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government areas (LGAs) of the state for the past seven months.

The media aide explained that the state government paid N30, 000 monthly stipend to each of the 2,862 youths between July and December 2019.

“The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has keyed into the social protection model introduced by Gov. Babagana Zulum in enforcing ban against political thuggery in the state.

“The governor in July 2019 launched a ‘cash for sanitation’ programme through which 2,862 registered youths were paid N30, 000 each for a period of six months to encourage them to abandon thuggery and clean the streets for a pay.