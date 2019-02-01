From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 500 volunteer hunters have taken oath of allegiance to join military forces in fight Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Kashim Shettima, while inaugurating the hunters, yesterday, at the Maiduguri Government House Multipurpose Hall, said renewed attacks by insurgents in some parts of the State necessitated the fresh deployment of traditional hunters, who have volunteered to compliment the progress being recorded by gallant soldiers.

He also said acknowleged the sincerity of the traditional hunters selected, adding that the oath was to eliminate any doubt which could arise in the course of their intervention.

Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawal, recalled that some months back, the state council, attended by heads of military, police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other para-military formations in the state resolved to absorb 500 traditional hunters to compliment efforts of the security forces.

“In furtherance of this, selection and screening was done through the leadership of the traditional hunters. It is in view of the security council’s resolution that we present these set of gallant hunters for inauguration,” Lawan said.

The hunters, while taking the oath of allegiance administered by governor Shettima, vowed to defend the security of the state and not divulge security operations to any anti-state forces.

“May anyone who reveals our strategy to Boko Haram or betrays allegiance to the military and government, in anyway, be consumed by this oath,” leader of the hunters, Mai Durma, announced in a remark after the oath.

Durma told his fellow hunters to be conscious of the oath they swore to, and commit themselves to their religious books, bible and Quran. He said the task before them is to collaborate with the military to ensure Boko Haram is eliminated and peace returns to the state and northeast.