No fewer than 500 volunteer hunters have taken an oath of allegiance to join conventional military forces in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

Governor Kashim Shettima, while inaugurating the hunters yesterday at the Maiduguri Government House Multipurpose Hall, said renewed attacks by insurgents in some parts of the state necessitated the fresh deployment of traditional hunters who have volunteered to complement progresses being recorded by gallant soldiers.

The governor expressed confidence in the sincerity of the traditional hunters selected, adding that the oath was to eliminate any doubt which could arise in the course of their intervention.

Borno State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Kaka Shehu Lawal recalled that some months back the state council attended by heads of military, police, DSS and other paramilitary formations in the state resolved to absorb 500 traditional hunters to complement efforts of the security forces.

“In furtherance of this, selection and screening was done through the leadership of the traditional hunters. It is in view of the security council’s resolution that we present these set of gallant hunters for inauguration,” Lawan declared.

The hunters while taking the oath of allegiance administered by Governor Shettima, vowec to defend the security of the state and not divulge security operations to anti-state forces.

“May anyone who reveals our strategy to Boko Haram or betrays allegiance to the military and government in anyway be consumed by this oath,” leader of the hunters Mai Durma announced in a remark after the oath.

Durma told his fellow hunters to be conscious of the oath they are sworn to and to commit themselves to their religious books, the Bible and the Quran. He said the task before them was to collaborate with the military to ensure Boko Haram was eliminated and peace return to the state and the northeast in general.