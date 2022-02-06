From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Borno State Geographic Information Services (BOGIS) said it generated N1.42 billion from land administration, land rents and grant in the year 2021.

BOGIS Executive Secretary, Alhaji Adam Bababe, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference in Maiduguri.

“In 2017, when BOGIS was established, we raked in N14.6 million and made N19.6 million in 2018. The revenue generated improved in 2019 to N68.7 million. In 2020, N436million generated 2020 and n1.42 billion was generated last year,” he explained.

He said land administration in Borno was an eyesore due to decades of problem in the system until the creation of BOGIS, adding, “We started by cleansing the system. We also stepped up sensitization of campaign for people and today, our people understand what government is doing.