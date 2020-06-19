Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State has raked in N6.6 billion as internally generated revenue between June 2019 and May 2020.

Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Adamu Lawan disclosed at a press conference in Maiduguri, the state capital on Friday, that the reforms introduced by the government brought an improvement in the internally generated revenue (IGR) in the state.

“The Board of internal revenue has generated N6.6 billion from June 1999 to May 2020 because of the reforms and digitization introduced in our finance,” he disclosed.

He said the state was targeting about N10 billion IGR in the next one year as efforts have been put in place to block all leakages. He said government has intensified efforts in collection of taxes including income taxes for individual and corporate organisations.

Lawan said the state has been consistent in the payment of salaries on 24th of every month. He aid government has also paid the 2018/2019 gratuity and pension of pensioners. Giving highlights on the newly created transport ministry, Commissioner for transportation, Hon Tijjani Abubakar disclosed that the state has ordered for the procurement of 500 taxi cars for city transportation.

He said the cars would boost the transport system in the state. He also disclosed that the executive has sent a bill for the creation Borno State Road Traffic Management Agency to sanitize the activities of tricycles and their operators.