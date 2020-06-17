Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State government has given N624, 370 million to 23, 776 students as scholarship in different higher institutions in the country between 2019 and 2020.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Husseni Marte disclosed at a Press Briefing in Maiduguri, the state capital on Wednesday that the scholarship award were given to those undergoing diploma, undergraduate, and post-graduate studies.

“We have given 2019/2020 scholarship award to 23, 776 students totaling about N624,370 million for all our students in various tertiary institution across the country,” Marte said.

He said the 23,776 students in that benefitted from the scholarship are undergoing studies in 49 higher insti

He said the beneficiaries include 11, 790 undergraduates, 883 diploma students, 166 post-graduate/masters students, 3,015 National Certificate of Education (NCE) and1,037 Higher National Diploma students in various polytechnic.

Others include 6,879 students undergoing National Diploma certificate, two in the school for the blind, and four at the school for the deaf.

He said the government was working round the clock to ensure accreditation of some faculties and colleges at the Borno State University in Maiduguri which has already commenced academic activities before the COVID-19 lockdown. He said there are currently 10 professors though spending their sabbatical with the university while another 10 professors have also been engaged as visiting lecturer.

While giving an insight into the secondary education in the state, Commissioner of Education (primary and secondary), Bello Ayuba said the government has improved on the toilet facilities in school. He said government would provide incentives to boost enrolment figures in both primary and secondary.