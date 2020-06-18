Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State government has said it invested N624, 370 million as scholarship to 23, 776 students between 2019 and 2020.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Husseni Marte who disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing in Maiduguri, said the scholarships were awarded to students undergoing diploma, undergraduate and post graduate studies in 49 tertiary institutions in the country.

He said beneficiaries included 11, 790 undergraduates, 883 diploma students, 166 post-graduate/masters students, 3,015 National Certificate of Education (NCE) and1,037 Higher National Diploma students.

Others are 6,879 students undergoing National Diploma certificate, two in the school for the blind and four at the school for the deaf.

He said government was working round the clock to ensure accreditation of some faculties and colleges at the Borno State University in Maiduguri which had already commenced academic activities before the COVID-19 lockdown. He said the school boasted of 10 professors, though spending their sabbatical with the university, while another 10 professors have been engaged as visiting lecturer.