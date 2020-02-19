Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has declared Monday February 24 as a day of prayer to overcome Boko Haram.

Zulum made the declaration in a six-minute broadcast to the people of Borno State. He, however, said there would be no public holiday on the coming Monday. The spiritual exercise according to him is to complement military and volunteer forces against Boko Haram insurgents.

“Though this decision is based on the popular demand of our people, some observers may rightly argue that it is a strange call. But then, Borno has been befallen with a strange evil since 2009, and sometimes, strange ailments require strange approaches,” the governor said.

Boko Haram has lately renewed attacks on communities in different parts of the state with the latest in Chibok on Tuesday night where an unspecified number of locals had been declared missing.