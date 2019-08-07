Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Birno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved payment of outstanding leave grants and gratuity to 10, 319 workers and pensioners in the state.

Zulum, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau, said 9,898 workers in the service of the state will benefit from the 2018 leave grants while 185 families of deceased pensioners will also be considered in the payment.

“Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday gave approval for payment of 2018 outstanding leave grants to 9,898 workers; payment of gratuities to families of 185 deceased pensioners and another compassionate intervention to families of 236 pensioners who have also passed on,” Gusau said in the statement in Maiduguri.

He recalled that the governor in July also approved payment of gratuities to 1,684 pensioners who retired from 2013 to date nearly two months after his unscheduled visit to the state secretariat in the capital to assess the level of attendance and punctuality of workers in the state.

He said the governor has directed the state Head of fhe Civil Service to commence electronic payment of the beneficiaries into their bank accounts. He however did noy state the amount involved.