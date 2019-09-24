Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has launched an online jobs portal as part of innovation to ease the plight of job seekers in the state.

During the launch at Maiduguri Goverment House, yesterday, he said the platform was created through the efforts of the newly established Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“The portal aim to profile youths unemployment and create more jobs as contained in one of the 10 points pacts upon which our election campaigns were based,” said Isa Gusau, governor’s special adviser on public relations.

The Borno jobs portal has the capacity to accommodate two million jobs’ seekers from the 27 local governments. It would also help provide credible data on unemployment rate in the state.

He said the data-base generated from the portal would be used by the committee he inaugurated to identify job opportunities at the federal and private sectors for “Borno citizens who have education and skills required to fill available vacancies.”

Zulum demanded that the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation work with the ministries of Education, Information and Government House to create public Internet access centres and e-libraries across the 27 councils to enhance reading culture of students and opportunity for the unemployed to search for job vacancies.