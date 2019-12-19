Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has ordered the payment of December salaries to workers and pensions to retirees in the state ahead of the Christmas celebration.

Zulum spokesman, Isa Gusau in a statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday said the governor approved the payment of December salaries ahead of the Yuletide to ensure workers celebrate the festive period with their families with less economic challenge.

“The governor’s directive has been complied with and workers have started receiving credit alerts from their respective banks since Tuesday,” the media aid said in the statement.

He disclosed that the governor has always considered payment of salaries as government obligation to workers and not an achievement by him.

“For December however, Prof. Zulum, in line with a tradition of releasing salaries ahead of religious festivals, directed relevant government officials to ensure workers and pensioners were paid before 20th of December,” he explained.

He said the governor wishes all Christians a wonderful Christmas even as he assured the people of the state government determination to protect lives and property.