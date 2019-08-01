Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has submitted the list of his proposed cabinet members to the House of Assembly.

The list read at the floor of the Assembly in Maiduguri, yesterday, by Speaker Abdulkarim Lawan, contained 22 nominees.

This came exactly two months after Governor Zulum’s inauguration.

Eight former commissioners that served in the previous administration of former governor, Kashim Shettima, were among the nominees.

Top on the list of the eight old cabinet members are former Attorney General, Kaka Lawan Shehu, former Works and Local Government, Adamu Zaufanjinba, Sugun Mai Mele (Housing) and Dr. Salisu Kwaya Bura (Health).

Only two women- Hajja Zuwaira Gambo and Juliana Bitrus, made the list.

The nominees also has Prof. Isa Hussaini Matte of Pharmacy Department, University of Maiduguri and five engineers, an indication of the governor’s attahment to his constituency, himself a professor of irrigation engineering.

An aide to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau had last week told Daily Sun his boss will soon announce the names of cabinet members.

Gusau said the governor was studying the state of affairs before making the appointments.

“He wants to have his executive development plan before announcing commissioners so that when commissioners cone, they will meet in place multi sectoral development needs for which they will be made to work,” he explained.