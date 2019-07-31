Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has submitted the lists of his proposed cabinet members to the state House of Assembly.

The list which was read at the floor of the Assembly in Maiduguri by the speaker, Hon Abdulkarim Lawan,

contained 22 nominees. This came exactly two months of Gov Zulum’s inauguration.

Eight former commissioners that served in the previous administration of former Gov Kashim Shettima, were among the nominees. Top on the list of the eight old cabinet members included the former Attorney General, Kaka Lawan Shehu; former Works and Local Government commissioner, Adamu Zaufanjinba, Sugun Mai Mele (Housing) and Dr.Salisu Kwaya Bura (Health) among others.

Only two women made the 22-man list. They were among the 14 new entrants into the state executive council. The women included Hajja Zuwaira Gambo and Juliana Bitrus.

The nominees also included Prof. Isa Hussaini Matte of Pharmacy Department, University of Maiduguri and five engineers, an indication of the governor’s interest in his constituency, himself a professor of irrigation engineering.

An aide to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau had last week told Daily Sun in an interview thatvhis boss would soon announce the names of the cabinet members. Gusau said the governor was studying the state of affairs before making the appointments.