Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has suspended over 100 medical personnel including doctors and nurses who were absent from their duties in the two public hospitals in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Zulum, paid unscheduled visits to the State Specialists’ Hospital located at the heart of the city and Umaru Shehu General Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday following complaints by residents.

“I’ve directed the CMO to suspend those who were not found on their duty posts,” Zulum told journalists yesterday after the surprise visits to the hospitals.

He said he was not satisfied with the poor attendance of medical staff at the hospitals particularly at Umaru Shehu General Hospital.

“There were patience in the hospital beds but there were no enough doctors and nurses to attend to them. We saw only one doctor,” he said even as he described the situation as unfortunate.

He said he went further to check the medical personnel at their quarters near the hospitals but their whereabouts could not be ascertained.