Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has sworn in 26 special advisers including two non-natives from the southwest and southeast parts of the country.

Zulum at a brief ceremony at the Maiduguri Government House on Wednesday said their appointments were based on their contributions to the state in their various endeavours and success of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last elections.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Umar Kadafur, urged them to show more dedication to their duties to justify the confidence repose on them.

Among the appointees included Alhaji Yusuf Alao from Oyo State and Mr Kesta Ogualili from Anambra State.

Others are Sheikh Modu Mustapha, Ali Audu Damasak, Mustapha Bulu, Hussaini Gambo, Bukar Busami Ardoram, Tukur Mshelia, Tijjani Goni Modu and Hajiya Inna Galadima and Zarah Bukar.

Also Mustapha Ali Sandabe, Gadau Ali Ngurno, Mohammed Maulud, Bole Modu Kachallah, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Barr. Bashir Maidugu, Bukar Modu Konduga, Umoru Sale Gaya, Ali Zangeri, Tukur Ibrahim, Tijjani Lawan Kukawa, Abba Sadiq Gubio, Malam Gana Badu, Alhaji Adamu Usman Chibok and Ahmed Asheikh Zarma were appointed.