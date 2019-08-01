Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has warned residents of the town attacked by Boko Haram to desist from collaborating with the insurgents.

Zulum during a visit to Jakana, Borno central town, which was attacked by Boko Haram on Tuesday, said military troops were facing challenge of Boko Haram collaborators among the residents.

“If you are among those who collaborate with these people (Boko Haram) to cause suffering to the people, know that you are making your fathers, mothers and the community go through pains. It is better for you to come out now,” he said while addressing the people at Jakana.

He said the Federal Government has provided a safe landing through the Operation Safe Corridor to ensure repentant Boko Haram and their collaborators are re-orientated and absolved in the society. “There is still corridor for repentant Boko Haram members,” he said.

He commended the government for its intervention, saying the security situation would have been worse than what it is now. He urged the military to step up its counter-insurgency operation in the northeast.

He also appealed to the residents to give timely information to the security agencies. “Information dessemination is fundamental. Let’s pass appropriate imformation,” he said.

He equally urged the people not to vacate their communities. He assured that the government and military were working together to improve the security situation.

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri