From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has commended military troops for their courage and gallantry during an ambush on state officials by Boko Haram at the weekend.

Governor Zulum gave the commendation in a statement on Monday issued by his spokesman, Isa Gusau. The governor said the troops did not only give the insurgents a stiff fight but also seized their weapons after killing some. The insurgents had ambushed the state committee on resetlement of IDPs during a tour in the state on Sunday.

The Governor commends the Nigerian military such as troops of the 26 Brigade in Gwoza for eliminating and injuring scores of insurgents on Sunday and recovering their weapons,’ the statement said.

Gusau said Governor Zulum particulatly commended troops of Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole for eliminating some insurgents and recovering their weapons on Friday along Monguno-Gajiram road during an ambush by the terror group at Jigalta village.

He said the governor was impressed by the patriotism displayed by the troops in the nearly an hour gun battle

‘The Governor was impressed that despite three soldiers sustaining minor injuries, the troops chased the fleeing insurgents to the bush, neutralized all locations and proceeded with their escort duty,’ he stated.

He said the governor also thanked troopd of the 112 Battalion in Mafa for recovering truck loaded with valuable items earlier seized by Boko Haram from citizens along Monguno-Gajiram road.

‘All of these are strong indications of patriotism, courage and commitment which we need to acknowledge in order to strengthen the determination to build enduring peace in Borno,’ the statement read.