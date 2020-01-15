Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum has directed the state hospital management board to suspend a medical doctor accused of diverting drugs from the hospital pharmacy.

Zulum, while on an unscheduled visit to Umaru Shehu State Hospital, Maiduguri on Wednesday directed the Chief Medical Director of Borno hospitals, to suspend the doctor.

“How can a medical doctor be involved in selling hospital drugs? This is unacceptable to us. He should be investigated and suspended,” Zulum declared.

He also asked the hospital management board to consider the training of about 200 nurses within and outside the country to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of about 97. He apologised to the medical corp members undergoing their National Youth Service Scheme in the hospital for not receiving their allowances for about five months. He explained that the delay was caused by the government’s move to clean the system of unwholesome practices.

“Within your system and within our system, we have people that syphon the resources of the state, we will not allow them to continue this act,” the Governor said. The Governor added he would continue to pay unscheduled and unannounced visits to the hospital to step up more commitment from medical personnel and quality service to the people.

A nurse at the hospital had told the Governor in one of the wards upon enquiry about the state of affairs in the hospital, that the institution was faced with the challenge of inadequate manpower.