Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has proposed to establish a governor’s outreach office at a volatile town in the State to attract more security presence and accelerate development.

Zulum during a visit to Auno, a volatile town some 24 kilometres to Maiduguri, the State capital, on Saturday directed the start of an outreach office for the governor in the small town.

“Auno is a very strategic town but because of the lingering security situation, most of the population have relocated to Maiduguri. So, we have to take measures to secure the town like we do to other parts of the State. I am establishing a community outreach that will be used by me and I will be regular here,” he said.

He added that allowing Boko Haram to dislodge Auno was tantamount to a raid on Maiduguri especially with its proximity to the main campus of the state university.

He said he expected the governor’s outreach office to boost the confidence of the people to stay in town. He explained that he would also be coordinating government activities and interacting with people around the area being a central point to communities in the surrounding local governments.

Governor Zulum also inspected some projects being executed by his administration in the area.

Auni, located along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, is a target of frequent attacks by Boko Haram terrorists. The insurgents killed about 30 stranded travellers in the town early February, an attack that attracted national and international condemnation. About a dozen of commercial buses, cars and lorries carrying travelers and goods from Abuja, Kano and Jos were burnt by the insurgents.