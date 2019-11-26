Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has sacked the Head of the Civil Service in the state for undisclosed reasons.

The Governor, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Shuwa announced the sack of Mohammed Hassan, stating no reason for his sack. He was immediately replaced with a new head of service.

“His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Executive Governor of Borno State, has relieved Mohamed Hassan of his appointment as the Head of the Service with immediate effect,” the statement disclosed. It said the sack HOS has been replaced with Simeon Malgwi, a lawyer and former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.